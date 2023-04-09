VP Kamala Harris Blasted For Meeting With Democratic Lawmakers In Tennessee Over Mass Shooting Victims

"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said in a speech. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."

"Let's not fall for the false choice — either you're in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws," she continued. "We can and should do both."