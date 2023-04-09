VP Kamala Harris Blasted For Meeting With Democratic Lawmakers In Tennessee Over Mass Shooting Victims
Yikes! VP Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Tennessee, where she met with Democratic lawmakers — but failed to see victims from the mass shooting, which occurred in late March.
On Friday, April 7, Harris, 58, met with Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were both expelled from the General Assembly after protesting in favor of gun control after the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left six dead, including three children.
"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said in a speech. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."
"Let's not fall for the false choice — either you're in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws," she continued. "We can and should do both."
“Kamala Harris isn’t going to Tennessee to meet with the families of those who died in the horrific shooting,” political commentator Dan Eberhart tweeted amid the trip. “She’s going there to meet with Democrats who are upset over facing consequences for their actions."
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on Harris' decision.
One person said, "Did kamala harris visit the families of the victims while in Tennessee or did she just go there to stir s***t," while another said, "Kamala Harris made a beeline to Tennessee to support the expelled House members who created an insurrection, but doesn’t support the families of the victims of Covenant Church shooting."
Even actor Rob Schneider added, “She visits when 3 Dem legislators are kicked out or censured by Tennessee legislature. But she doesn’t visit when 3 Nine Year Old Children are murdered…” while conservative lawyer Jenna Ellis added, “They’ve dismissed the real victims of this tragedy almost as badly as they did East Palestine, OH,”
A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment on why she couldn't meet with the victims.