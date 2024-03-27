White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Hangs Up on Interviewer After Being Asked If Joe Biden Has 'Dementia'

Garrison stirred up drama by asking Jean-Pierre, "When I told a number of people that I was talking to you today, it was interesting though. They all said, 'Would you please just ask her? Does the president have dementia?' And so, before I move on from it, does he?" Jean-Pierre, taken aback, responded sharply, labeling the question as offensive.

She expressed her disbelief at being asked such a question and emphasized the president’s commitment to the American people and his track record of impactful actions.