President Joe Biden Roasted for 'Bidenomics' Speech as He Slips Up Multiple Times: Watch
"I often say, and I mean this sincerely, Wall Street — good folks down there — but they didn't build the middle class. They didn't build America. The middle class was built by the middle class," the 80-year-old claimed.
"I watched my dad growing up, and not a whole lot of benefit trickled down on his kitchen table as a consequence of trickle-down economics," the commander-in-chief added.
In response to these claims, people on Twitter blasted the politician for his confusing statements.
"How many time you read in inflat — that a recession's comin'? They'ven wall street today said no you'll don't say resheck comin' now!" Biden said, to which conservative blogger Mike LaChance tweeted, "He's fine. This is fine."
Meanwhile, columnist David Marcus wrote, "Biden just said he watched his dad suffer under 'trickle down economics.' In the 1950s? Wut?"
Another user also debunked Biden's timeline, saying, "I am 20 years younger than Biden. The first time I could vote, Reagan was running. That would make Joe 38!"
"Joe Biden with Kamala Harris level insight and reasoning: 'The middle class was built by the middle class!'" commentator Steve Guest said.
"Joe Biden has ZERO issue lying to the face of Americans. No, Joe, low wage workers are working two and even three jobs trying to afford 'Bidenomics,'" another person penned about the Democratic politician.
"I'm waiting for the day a journalist, in the WH press room, ask President Biden 'Sir, what day is it today?'" someone else stated.
As OK! previously reported, the former Senator of Delaware has made a plethora of gaffes over his time as president, leading to concerns about his well-being.
Following his discussion with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in mid-July, people became concerned by Biden's incoherent ranting.
"Mumbler in chief," one person wrote at the time, while another said, "Imagine watching this video and then thinking to yourself 'yep. I want four more years of that.'"
"Joe Biden preparing for his second presidential run, bursting with energy," a third sarcastically quipped, while a fourth added, "What on earth is Joe Biden saying? This is scary."