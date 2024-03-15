Joe Biden Attempts to Disarm Donald Trump's Attacks Regarding His Age in New Campaign Ad: 'I'm Not a Young Guy, That's No Secret'
President Joe Biden is already starting to counter former President Donald Trump's attacks on his age by addressing the issue head-on before their inevitable rematch after their respective primaries.
In the Biden campaign’s first major ad buy of the general election season they tackled the criticism about the president's age through humor, directness, and tying it to his experience.
"Look, I'm not a young guy. That's no secret," Biden said in a direct-to-camera video before highlighting his administration’s legislative accomplishments, such as passing an infrastructure bill and improving the stock market reaching record-breaking heights.
At the end of the ad, the 81-year-old joked in a fake blooper where he said he's "very young, energetic, and handsome. What the h--- am I doing this for?"
During Biden's State of the Union speech, he also addressed his age.
“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while,” he told the cabinet. “And when you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever before.”
“Now, some other people my age see a different story. An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution,” the president explained. “That’s not me.”
Andrew Bates, the White House deputy press secretary, released a statement about what comes next for the Commander in Chief.
“President Biden is taking his successful State of the Union message to five states in one week, through multiple events a day, interviews, and exchanges with the press corps: that what counts is the age of your ideas and your ability to move the country ahead,” Bates told outlets, adding that Republicans “keep forgetting that their age attacks have failed since 2019.”
Despite the president's well-received performance at the State of the Union, the elderly leader has continued to slip in the polls in nearly every demographic. According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is polling at 44%, two points ahead of Biden among likely voters.
The numbers look even worse for Biden when you focus on the swing states, where Trump leads by three to six points in six out of the seven battleground areas. The president's biggest disapproval numbers revolve around his handling of the southern border and his handling of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The Daily Beast provided quotes and sources used in this article.