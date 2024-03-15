Joe Biden Attempts to Disarm Donald Trump's Attacks Regarding His Age in New Campaign Ad: 'I'm Not a Young Guy, That's No Secret'

In the Biden campaign’s first major ad buy of the general election season they tackled the criticism about the president's age through humor, directness, and tying it to his experience.

"Look, I'm not a young guy. That's no secret," Biden said in a direct-to-camera video before highlighting his administration’s legislative accomplishments, such as passing an infrastructure bill and improving the stock market reaching record-breaking heights.

At the end of the ad, the 81-year-old joked in a fake blooper where he said he's "very young, energetic, and handsome. What the h--- am I doing this for?"