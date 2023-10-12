President Joe Biden Rips Apart Donald Trump for 'Praising Terrorists' After He Called Hezbollah 'Very Smart'

The former president continued: "They’re fighting potentially Iran and when they have people saying the wrong things, everything they say is being digested by these people because they’re vicious and they’re smart. And boy are they vicious because nobody’s ever seen the kind of sight that we’ve seen. Nobody’s ever seen it. But they cannot play games. So we were disappointed by that, very disappointed, but we did the job ourselves and it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn’t made me feel too good, but that’s alright. So they got to strengthen themselves up."

As for why Biden decided to publicly address Trump's remarks this time around, the president felt this was an exception amidst the disturbing events unfolding around the world.