Karla Sofía Gascón's Nipples Poke Through Her White Shirt After Controversial Star Gets Slammed for New Movie Role: Photos
Karla Sofía Gascón is back in the spotlight after her racially targeted tweets controversy.
On Friday, April 18, the actress swung by the fifth day of the Conde de Godó Trophy in Barcelona, Spain, where she accidentally let a little too much show.
The Netflix star, 53, wore a white sleeveless shirt underneath a white sweatshirt, skinny jeans, white athletic sneakers and a white baseball cap, but when she took her outerwear off, her nipples could be seen poking through her top.
While taking photos, Gascón also showcased her new book, Lo que queda de mí, which translates to What Remains of Me.
The Oscar nominee's outing in Spain comes one day after it was announced she would be playing a psychiatrist who "embodies both God and the devil" in the psychological thriller The Life Lift alongside controversial actor Vincent Gallo.
Gascón responded to the news by writing in an Instagram Story post, "It's true, it's one of my projects for this year, but I can't say more because it's in pre-production and I don't know which will be the first one I'll shoot."
- 'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Deletes X Account After Insisting She's 'Deeply Sorry' for Past Offensive Remarks
- Selena Gomez and 'Emilia Pérez' Costar Karla Sofía Gascón Have Quick Awkward Interaction at 2025 Oscars After Alleged 'Rich Rat' Diss
- Sofía Vergara Snaps at Interviewer Mocking the Way She Says 'Modern Family': 'How Many Emmy Nominations Do You Have?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Due to her racism scandal, social media users weren't happy about the casting news.
"Most evil movie of all time coming up," one person tweeted, while another individual joked, "Guaranteed to be the worst film of next year, best news I’ve heard all day, I am THRILLED!!"
"Both horrendous people…" a third person said of the costars, as Gallo has sparked backlash for his anti-drug and anti-abortion views and was also accused of on set sexual misconduct by more than one woman.
Gascón has been in the headlines since she became the first transgender woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, as shortly after, old racist tweets from her X account resurfaced.
One post from 2020 had a photo of a Muslim family, which included a woman wearing a burka, prompting her to write, "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."
She also commented on the death of George Floyd — the Black man who was killed by a police officer in 2020 — calling him "a drug addict swindler."
The movie star eventually deactivated her X account and issued an apology: "As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."