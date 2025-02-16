Karla Sofía Gascón's Scandal Explained: From the Resurfaced Social Media Posts to Aftermath of the Drama and More

Days after the full list of nominees was revealed, a writer named Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of Gascón's social media posts between 2016 and 2021 in a series of tweets.

In the controversial posts, many of which were deleted after they reemerged, the Spanish actress criticized George Floyd, the Muslim community and the Oscars.

One 2016 tweet, translated from Spanish by Variety, read, "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."

Gascón also talked about Floyd and his 2020 brutal death following a police encounter.

"Honestly, I think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider Black people to be … without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They're all wrong," she wrote.

In another tweet, Gascón lambasted the Academy Awards for holding the 2021 ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."