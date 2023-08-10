No Bad Blood? Karlie Kloss Sits With Fans at Ex-BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour After Rumored Rift
Perhaps it wasn't a "Cruel Summer" after all.
Karlie Kloss put any rumored bad blood aside on Wednesday night, August 9, when she stepped out to her ex-best friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
And while the supermodel was definitely A-list enough to earn her way into the VIP tent, fans were shocked to see Kloss sitting in the upper level of SoFi Stadium alongside other Swifties in attendance.
However, Kloss was reportedly later brought into the VIP section at some point in the night — likely after Swift's team learned the 31-year-old and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were sitting with the rest of the public.
Despite any possible remaining tensions after the pair's rumored fallout in 2019, Kloss — who first ignited a friendship with Swift in 2013 —couldn't seem happier to be soaking up a night filled with the "Love Story" singer's incredible music.
In several viral videos, the former Victoria's Secret Angel can be seen sporting a casual ensemble for the occasion — featuring an ivory colored waistcoat, blue jeans, a black belt and a pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In one clip, Kloss could be seen sharing an intimate moment with her husband — who wore a gray polo T-shirt and a fashionable headband.
The Chicago native was joined by some friends for the evening, including model Marianne Fonseca and fashion designer Misha Nonoo — a notable close pal of Meghan Markle, who also was spotted at the iconic show.
While Kloss' appearance at The Eras Tour definitely received the most buzz, several other Hollywood stars stepped out to "Shake It Off" with Swift and her army of supporters.
The celebrity guest list had a shocking turnout of A-listers — including Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Sydney Sweeney, Hilary Duff, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, Kyle Richards and more.
The August 9 show marked Swift's final night of the first leg of the U.S. portion of her world tour. In an evening filled with surprises, the "Wildest Dreams" singer also pleased fans with the announcement of her album 1989 (Taylor's Version), available now for pre-order prior to its release on October 27 — the same day the original album dropped back in 2014.