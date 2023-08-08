Kevin Costner Jams Out to Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' After Nasty Divorce From Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner subtly reminded his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, that they are never ever getting back together — like ever.
On Monday night, August 7, the Yellowstone actor attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., alongside his and Baumgartner's 13-year-old daughter, Grace.
The father-daughter duo had seats in a luxury suite for the fun-filled evening, as seen in a viral video of the pair standing up for Swift's performance of "We Are Never Getting Back Together."
As his teenage daughter jammed out to the hit breakup song, Costner couldn't seem to stop himself from sporting a devilish grin while soaking in the lyrics Swift and the entire audience were chanting.
He appeared to relate "All Too Well" to Swift's iconic tune, as he is in the midst of a bitter split from Baumgartner — who filed for divorce from the award-winning actor back in May.
Costner's attendance at the "Love Story" singer's concert comes after news broke that Baumgartner was vacationing at the Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii with a close friend of The Bodyguard star — who is reportedly furious about the excursion, as OK! previously reported.
"If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working," a source spilled regarding Baumgartner's tropical trip with Costner's pal Josh Connor, who the 68-year-old thought was someone he "trusted," as "they’ve been playing golf together for years."
Baumgartner's Hawaiian vacation with Connor "is a huge slap in the face" for Costner.
"Kevin’s stunned that Josh, who he’s known for years and considers a very good friend, would go on vacation with Christine. He’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that’s true and Josh is just offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed," the insider explained.
Luckily, Costner was finally able to make Baumgartner vacate his California mansion after a judge ruled she had to leave the residence by July 31, though the former flames must still settle an agreement over child support for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace.