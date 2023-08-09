Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Jam Out at Taylor Swift's Concert in L.A.: See the Sweet Photos
She's the No.1 Swiftie!
On Tuesday, August 8, Selena Gomez and her sister, Gracie, 10, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Disney alum shared pictures from her best friend's performance with a series of stills on her Instagram Story.
One post featured an adorable snap of herself and Gracie as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled wide. Another displayed Gomez in her Eras Tour merch alongside a group of friends, while a third was a selfie of the actress in the merchandise and a snapback hat, which she captioned, "another one."
Lastly, she showed off her collection of friendship bracelets, which fans have made a trend of creating and exchanging at the concerts.
"Thank you to the fans that traded with me," she wrote alongside the image of her stacked wrist, including bracelets that spelled out "Selena" and "Meredith," who is one of Swift's famous cats.
Gomez and Swift have been close friends ever since they met in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas brother. The "Lose You to Love Me" vocalist was seeing Nick Jonas at the time, while Swift famously had a fleeting romance with Joe Jonas. Though the romantic relationships faded, the connection between the two women has continued over the last 15 years.
When discussing their dynamic in 2017, Gomez gushed that she and Swift "just clicked."
"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," she said to KISS FM U.K. at the time. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming."
She added: "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
As OK! previously reported, while Gomez's friendship with Swift has been largely undisputed, fans recently slammed the Wizards of Waverly Place actress for not being a good enough pal to her kidney donor, Francia Raisa.
On July 26, Gomez shared a happy birthday post for Raisa, to which users responded to by calling out Gomez for her treatment of the selfless friend.
"Girllll!! u deserve better," one person said, "She ain't gonna comment back I fear," a second penned.
"This is so odd. Leave the girl alone, especially on her birthday 🙄," a third person wrote of the Secret Life of the American Teenager star, while a fourth noted, "Damn, she's not even following her, she's posting this for us 😂."
However, Raisa insisted the two have "no beef."