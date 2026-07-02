Is Karlie Kloss Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding? Everything to Know Amid the Former Best Friends' Rumored Fallout

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Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss ruin the friendship? The duo were once best friends before feud rumors began following their last public appearance together at Swift's Reputation Tour show in Nashville in August 2018. At the time, Kloss posted a selfie with Swift alongside the caption, "No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤." Amid their rumored fallout, questions have lingered over whether Kloss has been invited to Swift's reported wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City on July 3.

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Is Karlie Kloss on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List?

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not released the official wedding guest list ahead of their rumored wedding.

On May 30, a news outlet claimed the "Fortnight" songstress left Kloss off the guest list. A source noted that Swift has some "friendships [that] have become strained for various reasons" and that she "wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years." "[Swift] came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond," the insider told the news outlet. However, a separate source told TMZ the supermodel did receive an invite.

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What Happened Between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were last seen together in 2018.

Did Taylor Swift Attend Karlie Kloss' Wedding?

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss is married to businessman Joshua Kushner.