Is Karlie Kloss Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding? Everything to Know Amid the Former Best Friends' Rumored Fallout
July 2 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET
Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss ruin the friendship?
The duo were once best friends before feud rumors began following their last public appearance together at Swift's Reputation Tour show in Nashville in August 2018.
At the time, Kloss posted a selfie with Swift alongside the caption, "No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤."
Amid their rumored fallout, questions have lingered over whether Kloss has been invited to Swift's reported wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City on July 3.
Is Karlie Kloss on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List?
On May 30, a news outlet claimed the "Fortnight" songstress left Kloss off the guest list. A source noted that Swift has some "friendships [that] have become strained for various reasons" and that she "wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years."
"[Swift] came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond," the insider told the news outlet.
However, a separate source told TMZ the supermodel did receive an invite.
What Happened Between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?
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Swift and Kloss became friends following their meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Fallout rumors when Swift did not include Kloss' name on her "Junior Jewels" T-shirt in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. The buzz intensified when the Victoria's Secret Angel added the caption "Swish Swish" — a reference to Katy Perry's single — to a January 2018 upload. Kloss has since edited the post.
Then, in April 2018, Kloss appeared to snub Swift when she named a few members from her inner circle, saying, "A couple have become some of the most relationships in my life, in particular, those I've been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn, Lily Aldridge. We started as girls and we've grown up together, and I know if I need anything, I can call them up and they will be there for me, just like my friends from kindergarten."
On the other hand, The Post claimed the "Love Story" singer got very upset when Kloss invited friends to Swift's Tribeca compound without getting permission first.
"Taylor got upset over something crazy and then she just alienated Karlie," an insider said.
Representatives for Swift and Kloss both denied the claims.
Amid the speculation, Kloss spoke highly of Swift when asked about her favorite song from The Tortured Poets Department album in July 2024.
"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," she told Yahoo! Life.
The entrepreneur also attended the Eras Tour show in Los Angeles in August 2023.
Did Taylor Swift Attend Karlie Kloss' Wedding?
Swift was noticeably absent from Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Jewish ceremony on October 18, 2018, and second, larger wedding celebration in June 2019.
While Swift's absence sparked rumors Kloss had snubbed her, a representative for the model said the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer was "unable to attend due to prior commitments."