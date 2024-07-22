Karlie Kloss Reveals Favorite Taylor Swift Song After Ending Ex-Best Friends' Yearslong Feud With Eras Tour Appearance
Does Karlie Kloss want to shake off any "Bad Blood" between her and Taylor Swift?
The model recently revealed her favorite song by the 14-time Grammy winner — who used to be one of Kloss' most beloved best friends until they were rumored to have a serious falling out in the late 2010s.
"She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off,'" Kloss admitted to Yahoo! of Swift's 2014 hit song from her album 1989 — an era when the two stunning celebrities were nearly inseparable.
When it came to choosing her favorite track from Swift's latest release The Tortured Poets Department, however, Kloss couldn't pick just one bop.
"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," the former Victoria's Secret Angel — who is married to Joshua Kushner — declared.
Kloss publicly speaking about Swift comes more than a decade after the duo first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City in November 2013.
The pair previously described their bond as almost instantaneous, with Swift revealing during a 2015 Vogue interview: "We were just like, You. My friend. Now.'"
"I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same,'" the "Love Story" singer recalled at the time.
Rumors regarding a potential friendship breakup skyrocketed in 2017, when fans noticed Kloss' name had been absent from a bejeweled T-shirt featuring all of Swift's best friends' names — including Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively — during her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
Kloss seemed to squash speculation in March 2018, warning fans during an interview with The New York Times to not "believe everything you read" before attending Swift's Reputation Tour and sharing a selfie of the BFFs backstage in August of that same year.
Still, rumors continued to swirl about the celebrities' friendship — especially after Swift was noticeably absent from Kloss' intimate wedding ceremony in October 2018, as well as a larger wedding celebration in June 2019, seemingly signifying the ladies had a falling out.
There have been various fan theories regarding potential reasoning behind their demise as BFFs, as some Swifties accused Kloss of siding with Scooter Braun during an infamous battle over Swift's master rights to her first six albums, while other fans believe the best friends had possibly sparked a romantic relationship that went south.
While the true status of Swift and Kloss' friendship remains unknown, the fashion model appeared to prove she was still one of the pop icon's biggest fans by attending her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August 2023.
According to an insider, it "meant a lot [to Taylor] when Karlie showed up," as OK! previously reported.
"They have been talking since," a source claimed at the time.