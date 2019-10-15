trending in NEWS
- Kaia Gerber Goes To Pete Davidson's Podcast Taping As Romance Heats Up
- Jon Hamm Attends Kiernan Shipkas’ 20th Birthday Party
- Jeff Garlin Reveals 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Will Return In January
- Carrie Underwood Tears Up After Hearing Miranda Lambert Praise Her
- Adrienne Bailon Rewears Wedding Dress On Her Third Anniversary
We have a major advantage developing the right beauty regimen living in a world where social media has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Beauty is now everywhere, and that means masks are everywhere. For those who use them, finding the most fabulous one can be a dizzying challenge. Thanks to the celeb face masks selfie, one can learn about and find the perfect mask in a world overflowing with a bevy of these beauty products.
MORE: Stars spill on their beauty secrets!
From Drew Barrymore to Victoria Beckham — who is on the cusp of adding beauty empire maven to her fashion empire résumé — finding answers about which face mask is best has never been easier.
MORE: All the celebs aging flawlessly!
Here are 15 celeb face masks selfies that spotlight a wide variety of mask types. If they are tops for these celebrities, it is a safe bet everyone can find one that works. There are even a few face masks for men!
View this post on Instagram
Prepping skin on set. #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty #CleanBeauty #NotPerfect #WorldOfVB
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on
View this post on Instagram
#SecretWeapon No more Greek yogurt facials, @bioxideausa all the way.
A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on
View this post on Instagram
About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes
A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on
View this post on Instagram
First day off in forever!!! Hydrating my skin (still not rubbed in all the way)
A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on
View this post on Instagram
#ad Looooove @glamglow Supermud #glamglowambassador
A post shared by 🍁🍂Vanessa Hudgens🍂🍁 (@vanessahudgens) on
View this post on Instagram
A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do 💁🏼
A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) on
View this post on Instagram
When your iPhones face recognition feature won’t work just cause you’ve got a mud mask on... #thoseheavenlydays include taking a moment to pamper your skin! I’m using @eminenceorganics Hungarian Herbal Mud Treatment to combat breakouts and boy did it do the job! Follow @thoseheavenlydays and check out weekly finds that make my days even more heavenly! #thoseheavenlyfinds
A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on
View this post on Instagram
Violetta put a glitter mask on me lol
A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!