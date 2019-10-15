We have a major advantage developing the right beauty regimen living in a world where social media has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Beauty is now everywhere, and that means masks are everywhere. For those who use them, finding the most fabulous one can be a dizzying challenge. Thanks to the celeb face masks selfie, one can learn about and find the perfect mask in a world overflowing with a bevy of these beauty products.

MORE: Stars spill on their beauty secrets!

From Drew Barrymore to Victoria Beckham — who is on the cusp of adding beauty empire maven to her fashion empire résumé — finding answers about which face mask is best has never been easier.

MORE: All the celebs aging flawlessly!

Here are 15 celeb face masks selfies that spotlight a wide variety of mask types. If they are tops for these celebrities, it is a safe bet everyone can find one that works. There are even a few face masks for men!