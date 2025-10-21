Donald Trump's 'Immature' Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Exposing 'Childish' Text Message to Reporter

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt baffled social media users after exposing her own private text messages. Donald Trump's White House press secretary was put on blast by critics over her response to a reporter asking a question about the president of the United States on Monday, October 20. Leavitt herself was the one to share her personal iMessage conversation with HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte via X.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Replies 'Your Mom' to Reporter's Question

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was slammed for her 'immature' response to a reporter.

In a screenshot of the chat uploaded by Leavitt, Dáte asked the 28-year-old press secretary: "Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks." Specifically responding to Dáte's final question regarding where Trump selected to meet with Vladimir Putin, Leavitt replied, "Your mom did." Responding to Leavitt, Dáte asked, "Is this funny to you?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PressSec/X Karoline Leavitt replied 'your mom did' to a serious question about the country.

This triggered an explosive response from Leavitt, who ranted: "It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal [sic]." "You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don't tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls--- questions," Leavitt continued. The White House spokesperson proceeded to put the text conversation on full display for the world to see, writing via X, "For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points."

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Bashed by Critics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called journalist S.V. Dáte 'anti-Trump.'

Leavitt then labeled Dáte "anti-Trump" while declaring, "Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession." While the conservative press secretary appeared to think she'd be praised for her comedic tone, social media users instead ripped Leavitt to shreds for taking an immature route in her profession. "They are everything we teach our kids not to be, unless MAGA is telling their kids this is all fine coming from our nation’s highest office? We are in h---," one person complained after calling Leavitt's reply "horrifying."

Article continues below advertisement

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points.



Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads… https://t.co/NxWn2mdUsa pic.twitter.com/v7owI5N4us — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025 Source: @PressSec/X Karoline Leavitt was bashed after sharing her text messages via social media.

Another individual added, "They are immature and childish bullies in adult bodies who make fart jokes. I don’t see how anyone can take them seriously," while a third critic pointed out: "This is also their JOB. Can you imagine talking like this with external business partners? It's wild." "Are you a press secretary or a 5-year-old? Seriously, you need to grow up," a fourth internet user snubbed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was called a 'childish bully' by social media users.