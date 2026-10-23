Karoline Leavitt's Look-alike Mom Erin Says Donald Trump Made Her Feel 'Thrilling' and Remarked Flirtatiously When They First Met at White House

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's mother, Erin, shared what Donald Trump cheekily told her when she once visited the Oval Office. During a recent appearance on plastic surgeon Dr. Sheldon Sevinor's podcast "Redefining Aging," Erin discussed her daughter's tenure as the president's media spokesperson.

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Source: @RedefiningAgingDrSevinor/YouTube Erin Leavitt appeared on a podcast recently where she opened up about the flirty comment Donald Trump once made to her.

Karoline, 27, served as Trump's press secretary from January 2025 until August 2026, as she decided to take a step back from her duties to spend more time with her two children he shares with husband Nicholas Riccio. Katie Zacharia then took over the Fox News contributor's post, however, she only lasted five days on the job and departed the position on October 16.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt served as Donald Trump's press secretary from 2025 until 2026.

Dr. Sheldon first asked Erin, 55, during the October 22 episode: "Did you ever think that you would bring up such an accomplished daughter, the youngest press secretary to the White House in United States history? What is that like?" "It's unbelievable. It really is. Some days I just I can't even believe it. I see her bravery of being on the podium, and it's just surreal. Really, it's surreal," Erin replied.

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Donald Trump Jokingly Noted Erin Leavitt Was Karoline's Sister Instead of Her Mother

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump quipped Erin Leavitt looked like her daughter's older sister.

Erin then stated people often mistaken Karoline for her sister rather than for her daughter. "I get that a lot," she gushed, before recalling an "amazing" moment she had with Trump at the White House where he joked that Erin was Karoline's older sibling instead of her mother.

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Erin Leavitt Raved Over Her Previous Visit to the West Wing

Source: @RedefiningAgingDrSevinor/YouTube Erin Leavitt also shared how 'exhilarating' it was to visit the White House.

"The West Wing is just a majestic, magical place. It's a museum, really. It's absolutely beautiful, and when I did go walk in and meet the president, my whole family came, and Karoline gave us a tour of everything," Erin looked back. "So yes, I have been there a few times, and it's thrilling. It's exhilarating, just because of the history and the energy. You can just feel the magic in the whole place," she went on.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt left her role as the White House's media spokesperson earlier this year so she could spend more time with her kids.