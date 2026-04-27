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Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Fox News Cuts Off Reporter Saying Karoline Leavitt's Husband Gave Her an Ominous Warning Moments Before Shooting

split of security & Karoline Leavitt and her husband.
Source: MEGA

One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is in stable condition.

April 27 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

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Fox News reporter Aishah Hasnie's call was abruptly cut off during a live broadcast of the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) shooting on Saturday, April 25, while she was recounting a warning given to her by Nicholas Riccio, 60, husband of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28.

Hasnie, who was seated next to Riccio during the dinner, reported that just as the event began, he leaned over and told her, "You need to be very safe.”

She noted that he appeared "very serious" and was scanning the room when he began to say, "There are some —" before the line went dead.

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Source: @tommyjusa/TikTok

Karoline Leavitt said 'shots' would be 'fired' before the shooting happened.

Viewers and online critics speculated that Fox News intentionally cut the feed to suppress sensitive information. However, Hasnie later clarified on X that the call dropped due to poor cellular service within the Hilton hotel ballroom.

Hasnie explained that Riccio's remark was meant to express general concern because "the world is crazy," a sentiment similar to warnings she has received from her own family.

The incident was further fueled by a pre-event red carpet interview in which Leavitt metaphorically stated that "some shots fired tonight in the room," referring to the president's planned jokes.

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image of Karoline Leavitt's husband had an eerie message before the shooting happened.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's husband had an eerie message before the shooting happened.

"He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It will be funny, it will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great,” Leavitt told Fox News reporter Jimmy Failla before the dinner began.

Leavitt remarked as a joke, referring to the sharp comedic barbs and political jabs the president was expected to deliver during his roast of the press corps.

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image of Donald Trump was forced to leave the building.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was forced to leave the building.

This coincidental phrasing, followed by actual gunfire, led to widespread conspiracy theories online.

“Then those files must be worse than we thought,” quipped one commenter on TikTok, appearing to refer to dead child abuser and alleged Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein.

“He said the quiet part out loud,” wrote another.

“A political fumble is when a politician actually tells the truth,” posted another.

image of One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is in stable condition.
Source: MEGA

One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is in stable condition.

A suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly charged through a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

Allen authored a 1,052-word manifesto, calling himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin" before attempting to breach security at the dinner. In the document, Allen accused current leadership of being a "p-------, rapist, and traitor," which the POTUS vehemently denied in a 60 Minutes interview, calling Allen a "radicalized" and "pretty sick guy."

The Secret Service safely evacuated Trump, his wife, Melania, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is in stable condition.

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