When MAGA Changes You: Laura Loomer, Kimberly Guilfoyle and More Donald Trump Supporters Who Underwent Drastic Transformations
George Santos
Former U.S. representative George Santos, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud counts relating to 2022 fraudulent activity, reportedly used campaign contributions to support his luxurious lifestyle — which included Botox treatments.
"Representative Santos was frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits. He occasionally deposited large amounts of cash that he has never accounted for, moved money between his various bank accounts in a highly suspicious manner, and made over $240,000 cash withdrawals for unknown purposes,” the House Ethics Committee report alleged in 2023.
In that same year, Santos posted a video on Cameo in which he spoke about injectables.
"You know, Botox keeps you young. Fillers keep you plump," he said in the clip. "Look. Don't let the haters get to you. Haters are going to hate, and if you have haters, that means you're doing something right girl."
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., made headlines after her old modeling pictures resurfaced, showing how much her appearance has changed over the years.
Dr. Gary Motykie, a plastic surgeon, commented on Kimberly's current look, telling Daily Mail she likely had fillers since her cheeks looked fuller than before.
"She's lost a lot of weight, and when you lose the weight when you are older you tend to look more gaunt," said the doctor. "But this isn't the case with her."
Kristi Noem
Several internet users reacted to Kristi Noem's changing face, with some asking why Republican women "are so addicted to plastic surgery."
One said, "Kristi Noem has spent a ton of money on botox, lip filler, make up, hair extensions, camera filters, clothing, and everything it takes to make her look like a young 18 year old woman. You better believe she’s angling to be Trump’s VP pick."
A second wrote, "Kristi Noem got a MAGA makeover. But between the extensions, veneers, lip injections and Botox, she just ended up looking like fellow dog-hater, Lara [Trump]."
Lara Trump
Even Lara Trump has reportedly indulged herself in plastic surgeries over the years.
According to Dr. Gary, Eric Trump's wife spent at least $140,000 on a rhinoplasty and fillers as the top of her nose looked "more raised and defined" than in her past photos. In 2022, Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Lara's "big new lips" following her appearance on Fox News, adding that her "credentials when it comes to politics are ‘I married Eric.’”
Laura Loomer
Donald's friend Laura Loomer has also shocked everyone with her changing appearance.
After she accompanied the ex-POTUS at several events recently, a viral tweet showed before and after photos of Laura alongside the text, "Laura loomer’s evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen."
Another user shared the current image of the activist, writing, "Laura Loomer is what qualifies as a babe to MAGA men. Pretty slim pickings on women for them. How can someone who is only 31 already have f----- up her face this bad with plastic surgery? And why do all their women wear that same harsh black eye makeup and painted on bronzer?"
Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz sparked Botox and fillers rumors following his appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention. At the time, the Florida congressman was mocked for his arched eyebrows, plump cheekbones and wrinkle-free face.
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who has not worked with Matt, said, "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye. Plus, the glabellar injections use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual. He also has lid ptosis bilaterally."
He noted that neuromodulators, laser resurfacing and chemical peel could create that unusual look.
Ronna McDaniel
In 2023, political strategist and Republican Party member Ronna McDaniel was accused of using RNC donor money on her apartment as well as beauty and spa services. The allegations emerged after the public noticed she started looking much different since becoming a "MAGA-bot."