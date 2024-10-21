When MAGA Changes You: Laura Loomer, Kimberly Guilfoyle and More Donald Trump Supporters Who Underwent Drastic Transformations

Former U.S. representative George Santos, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud counts relating to 2022 fraudulent activity, reportedly used campaign contributions to support his luxurious lifestyle — which included Botox treatments.

"Representative Santos was frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits. He occasionally deposited large amounts of cash that he has never accounted for, moved money between his various bank accounts in a highly suspicious manner, and made over $240,000 cash withdrawals for unknown purposes,” the House Ethics Committee report alleged in 2023.

In that same year, Santos posted a video on Cameo in which he spoke about injectables.

"You know, Botox keeps you young. Fillers keep you plump," he said in the clip. "Look. Don't let the haters get to you. Haters are going to hate, and if you have haters, that means you're doing something right girl."