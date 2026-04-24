Karoline Leavitt Bizarrely Claims She’s Not on Donald Trump's 'Political Team Anymore'

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt set off social media alarms after she said she is no longer part of President Donald Trump’s political team. Leavitt made the bizarre remark at a recent White House press gaggle, which was highlighted in videos by MeidasTouch reporter Adam Mockler. When asked a question about the president's controversial political activities regarding a Virginia redistricting referendum, Leavitt stated, "I'm not part of the president's political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee.”

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@adammockler Karoline Leavitt Says She’s “Not on Trump’s Team”… politics fyp new ♬ original sound - adam mockler - adam mockler Source: @adammockler/TikTok Karoline Leavitt made an odd comment during a press conference.

As a federal employee in the White House, Leavitt is subject to the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their official authority to interfere with or affect the result of an election — something many of the president’s associates and family members violate all the time with no consequence. Her statement was a technical distinction between her former role as the National Press Secretary for the 2024 Trump Campaign and her current official role as White House Press Secretary. Observers noted that this "not on the team" framing allowed her to dodge questions about controversial campaign-style moves, such as Trump's claims that certain ballot measures were "rigged.” A Virginia judge blocked the state from certifying the results of the Tuesday, April 21, congressional map referendum, a massive victory for Democrats, deeming the referendum and the bill that triggered it as unconstitutional, according to a judge's order issued Wednesday. Virginia's attorney general is appealing the order. The Virginia win came amid the POTUS' push for Republican-led states — including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina — to redraw their maps to deliver additional GOP seats in the US House of Representatives, where the party currently holds a narrow majority.

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Source: MEGA The 28-year-old press secretary ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022.

“She has never stated facts! She’s the propaganda pusher!” noted one commenter on Mockler’s TikTok video. Another observer noted that, “Karoline Leavitt has embezzled $320,000 of donated funds from her failed attempt at running for Congress. The funds are supposed to be refunded, but she didn’t, which is against the law.” The 28-year-old press secretary ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022, losing to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas by approximately 8 to 9 points.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is pregnant with baby No. 2.

Others noted that Leavitt is “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” as her boss’ popularity plummets and his presidential legacy is in tatters. “Sounds like she’s distancing herself from the sinking ship,” said another. “She’s using it to avoid having to answer questions by claiming to not be a part of the team,” said another. While the pregnant Leavitt is taking temporary maternity leave following the announcement that she is expecting her second child, due in May, there are no reports of her being demoted or of leaving.

Source: MEGA Trump publicly criticized Leavitt in March.