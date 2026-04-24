Politics Karoline Leavitt Skewered for Blaming Joe Biden for Spirit Airlines' Money Troubles: 'This Makes No Sense' Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was slammed for her senseless blaming of Joe Biden for Spirit Airlines' financial woes. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was roasted for blaming former President Joe Biden for Spirit Airlines' current financial troubles. In a testy press briefing on Wednesday, April 22, the combative press secretary specifically pointed to the Biden administration's 2024 decision to block the airline's proposed $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue. "I understand the airline is bankrupt because the previous administration blocked the merger, which was probably not a wise move,” Leavitt snapped.

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This makes no sense https://t.co/uG4vMjipFK — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) April 22, 2026 Source: @jared_shult/X Karoline Leavitt was blasted for the remark.

Leavitt and other Trump administration officials argue that this "reckless" regulatory action deprived Spirit of a firm financial footing and directly contributed to its subsequent bankruptcy filings. Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice since late 2024, struggling with nearly $2.5 billion in losses and looming debt. A federal judge originally blocked the JetBlue merger in January 2024, siding with the Biden Department of Justice, which argued the deal would eliminate a key low-cost carrier and lead to higher fares for consumers.

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Source: MEGA Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice since late 2024.

Leavitt argued that Spirit would be on "much better financial footing" today if the $3.8 billion acquisition had been allowed to proceed. She characterized the previous administration's antitrust intervention as a factor that undermined the airline's stability, contrasting it with the current White House's goal of achieving the "best possible outcome" for the company and its employees. Beyond the blocked merger, experts and market reports cite several other pressures on the airline, including jet fuel prices roughly doubling following global instability caused by President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, which is undermining Spirit's restructuring plans.

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Source: MEGA One person said Karoline Leavitt's comments make 'no sense.'

As of late April, the Trump administration is reportedly nearing a $500 million rescue deal for Spirit in exchange for a significant stake in the company to prevent a total liquidation that would cost an estimated 14,000 jobs. Critics are labeling Trump's potential rescue deal as "socialism" or "venture socialism," arguing that government bailouts of private companies and taking equity stakes represent inappropriate government meddling in the free market. Social media seized on the pregnant press secretary’s blame-throwing, including social media influencer Jared Shult, who said her comments made “no sense.”