Karoline Leavitt Skewered for Blaming Joe Biden for Spirit Airlines' Money Troubles: 'This Makes No Sense'
April 24 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was roasted for blaming former President Joe Biden for Spirit Airlines' current financial troubles.
In a testy press briefing on Wednesday, April 22, the combative press secretary specifically pointed to the Biden administration's 2024 decision to block the airline's proposed $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue.
"I understand the airline is bankrupt because the previous administration blocked the merger, which was probably not a wise move,” Leavitt snapped.
Leavitt and other Trump administration officials argue that this "reckless" regulatory action deprived Spirit of a firm financial footing and directly contributed to its subsequent bankruptcy filings.
Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice since late 2024, struggling with nearly $2.5 billion in losses and looming debt.
A federal judge originally blocked the JetBlue merger in January 2024, siding with the Biden Department of Justice, which argued the deal would eliminate a key low-cost carrier and lead to higher fares for consumers.
Leavitt argued that Spirit would be on "much better financial footing" today if the $3.8 billion acquisition had been allowed to proceed.
She characterized the previous administration's antitrust intervention as a factor that undermined the airline's stability, contrasting it with the current White House's goal of achieving the "best possible outcome" for the company and its employees.
Beyond the blocked merger, experts and market reports cite several other pressures on the airline, including jet fuel prices roughly doubling following global instability caused by President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, which is undermining Spirit's restructuring plans.
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As of late April, the Trump administration is reportedly nearing a $500 million rescue deal for Spirit in exchange for a significant stake in the company to prevent a total liquidation that would cost an estimated 14,000 jobs.
Critics are labeling Trump's potential rescue deal as "socialism" or "venture socialism," arguing that government bailouts of private companies and taking equity stakes represent inappropriate government meddling in the free market.
Social media seized on the pregnant press secretary’s blame-throwing, including social media influencer Jared Shult, who said her comments made “no sense.”
Responding to Shult, another social media critic noted that her comments are a symptom of “Biden Derangement Syndrome,” playing off the MAGA trope used to blame anyone who criticizes the Trump administration.
“Sadly, it doesn’t have to make sense for the MAGA cult to buy it,” remarked another.
The sarcasm was on point in all the responses, especially one in which a critic quipped, “Come on, man. Joe Biden is responsible for everything that has happened in the last 30 years. Including Trump’s first wife’s fall, Trump needing Depends, Don Jr.’s cocaine habit, [sic] Laura’s bad singing and face surgery, Barron being gay, and [sic] Melanie f------- Trudeau.”