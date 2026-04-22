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Gavin Newsom Exposes Karoline Leavitt's Blunder

split of Gavin Newsom, Karoline Leavitt.
Source: MEGA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was joined by legions of social media mavens who pounced on Karoline Leavitt's 'mental illness' post.

April 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after a social media post meant to tout a new executive order appeared to highlight President Donald Trump’s mental health inadvertently.

Leavitt posted a "Fact Sheet" on X with the headline: "President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness.”

The post was meant to promote a Trump executive order, reportedly prompted by podcaster Joe Rogan, that fast-tracks psychedelic drug reviews for treating mental illness in veterans and other Americans.

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image of Newsom, a frequent critic of the administration, replied to Leavitt’s post with a short question.
Source: MEGA

Newsom, a frequent critic of the administration, replied to Leavitt’s post with a short question.

Newsom, a frequent critic of the administration, replied to Leavitt’s post with a short, biting question: "For himself?"

The exchange occurred amid heightened scrutiny of the 79-year-old president's behavior. Recently, Trump has had profanity-laden public outbursts and what insiders and critics have deemed "eyebrow-raising mental gaffes," including a supposed hours-long tantrum during a rescue operation in Iran.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed Newsom's comments, calling him a "scumbag" for mocking an order designed to help veterans. This incident is part of a long-running digital feud between Newsom and Leavitt, who has previously fired back at Newsom’s legal threats against the administration regarding UCLA funding and election fraud claims.

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image of It wasn’t just Newsom who pounced on Leavitt’s blunder.
Source: MEGA

It wasn’t just Newsom who pounced on Leavitt’s blunder.

It wasn’t just Newsom who pounced on Leavitt’s blunder.

Critics and political opponents immediately seized on the phrasing, suggesting it sounded as though the president himself required the "accelerated" mental health treatments.

“Finally! You tell the truth! I’m glad he is getting the help he needs,” quipped one popular anti-Trump account in response to Leavitt’s post.

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image of Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

“Well, he should have undergone those treatments before he ran for office. Now he's rotting from the inside out, putting our kids in harm's way,” wrote veteran Carl LaManna.

“Donald is finally admitting his severe mental health disability and seeking help! But he also must resign!” wrote another critic.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 61 percent of Americans believe Trump has become more "erratic with age."

image of Doctors have been focusing on the president’s cognitive health, saying it is in dangerous decline.
Source: MEGA

Doctors have been focusing on the president’s cognitive health, saying it is in dangerous decline.

Doctors have been focusing on the president’s cognitive health, saying it is in dangerous decline.

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb stated that Trump’s cognitive decline has "definitely accelerated" since his first term, citing a shrinking vocabulary, difficulty finishing sentences, and increasingly impulsive behavior.

In response to his obscene Truth Social threats against Iran, Dr. John Gartner, psychologist and former Johns Hopkins University professor, sounded the alarm.

“My fear is that Donald Trump is getting off on this. He is getting sadistic pleasure from scaring the world and blowing things up,” Gartner said. “He’s a raging id with no frontal lobes and no guardrails.”

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