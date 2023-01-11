OK Magazine
Joe Biden Critics Go Wild As DOJ Reviews Potentially Classified Documents Snagged From President's Old Office: 'Oh, How The Tides Have Turned'

joe biden bans cameras jackie walorski bill signing
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

The Department of Justice is currently reviewing potentially classified documents that were discovered in a former office belonging to President Joe Biden — and his critics couldn't be happier.

joe biden gives teen awkward dating advice
Source: mega

"They need to raid all Joe Biden’s properties because I’m pretty sure UP wasn’t the only place he stored classified documents and it should be televised just like they did with Trump," one Twitter user wrote. "No one is above the law."

A second commenter also drew the comparison between Donald Trump's classified documents scandal and Biden, noting: "So can @POTUS and #trump be cell mates over these classified documents??Oh how the tides have turned."

donald trump advisor worried
Source: mega

However, others argued that the two situations were very different. According to reports, less than 12 documents were found in Biden's office, while hundreds were discovered at Mar-a-Lago. The current president has also publicly supported his staff for turning over the potentially classified files.

"The FBI didn’t raid Joe Biden, because he voluntarily gave up the classified docs," a Biden supporter wrote via social media. "Unlike Trump, who hid his in the basement after pretending to give them back. huge difference."

joe biden rebukes republicans joked paul pelosi attack
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, earlier this week, Richard Sauber, who serves as special counsel to the president, revealed there had been "a small number of documents with classified markings" discovered by Biden's legal team while they were cleaning out rooms at the Penn Biden Center — where he had a personal office after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.

"Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," Sauber explained at the time.

Source: OK!

The 46th president also addressed the situation himself, confessing he was surprised to learn there was a possibility that there had been classified paperwork stored in the center.

"Let me get rid of the easy one first. People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously," he said while at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City, Mexico. "I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

