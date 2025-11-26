Karoline Leavitt Taunted After Family Member Gets Detained by ICE and Awaits Deportation: 'Karma Is Very Patient'

Article continues below advertisement

In an ironic twist of fate, Karoline Leavitt's family member was recently detained by ICE. The mother of the White House press secretary's 11-year-old nephew is currently being held in custody by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after being arrested on November 12 in Revere, Mass. The woman was identified as Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who shares a child with Karoline's brother, Michael Leavitt.



Mother of Karoline Leavitt's Nephew, 11, Detained by ICE

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mom was arrested near Boston.

Bruna was taken by ICE agents about seven miles north of Boston while driving to pick up her son from his father's home in New Hampshire, according to CNN. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, lead by Kristi Noem, confirmed in a statement to People that Bruna had been arrested. The Brazilian mom's tourist visa allegedly expired in 1999. "She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999," the ICE rep explained, noting Bruna is "currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings." "Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation," they added.



Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt's family member Bruna Caroline Ferreira was born in Brazil.

The spokesperson claimed Bruna "has a previous arrest for battery," however, further details regarding the incident were limited and unclear. Public broadcasting service WBUR — owned by Boston University — insisted they could not find any criminal charges filed against Bruna in Massachusetts' online database. The detained mother is being represented by attorney Todd Pomerleau, who doubled down on WBUR's research, telling the news outlet: "Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever."



Lawyer Insists Bruna Caroline Ferreira Is 'Not a Criminal': 'Show Us the Proof'

Source: MEGA Bruna Caroline Ferreira's lawyer insisted his client is 'not a criminal.'

"Show us the proof. There's no charges out there. She's not a criminal, illegal alien, we're hearing that said about anyone who's not a U.S. citizen," he demanded. A source familiar with Michael and Bruna's family situation claimed Karoline's nephew lives full-time with his dad in New Hampshire and never lived under his mom's roof. Additionally, Bruna and Karoline have allegedly "not spoken in many years," the insider told People. Bruna's sister Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues set up a GoFundMe to raise money as they fight to keep her from being deported. In a description on the page, Graziela wrote: "Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing." "Anyone who knows Bruna knows the kind of person she is. She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it. Whether it’s supporting family, friends, or even strangers, Bruna has a heart that puts others before herself," she continued.

Critics Claim Deportation of Karoline Leavitt's Family Member Is 'Karma'

Source: MEGA Social media users said the deportation of Karoline Leavitt's family member was 'karma.'