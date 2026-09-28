Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram Blunder Draws More Viewers Than Trump TV

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accidentally went live on Instagram while lying in bed with her five-month-old daughter, drawing a sudden audience that promptly overshadowed the struggling viewership of Trump TV. The accidental broadcast happened Sunday afternoon when the 29-year-old communications official mistakenly triggered a livestream while trying to edit an Instagram Reel. A screenshot of the quick blunder captured by The Daily Beast showed that 1,157 viewers immediately tuned in, causing a shocked Leavitt to end the stream abruptly. She later posted a lighthearted follow-up clarifying the mistake and joking that she was signing off for a Sunday nap.

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'Sorry to Those Who Got Excited'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt admitted she didn't mean to go live on Instagram.

“Just accidentally went live while trying to edit a reel LOL,” she clarified in an Instagram post. “Sorry to those who got excited... but maybe I should go live soon and I can answer some questions from you guys?! For now, we are going to take our Sunday nap. Byeee!” The incident illustrates a broader embarrassment for the White House's newly launched 24-hour livestream, officially named TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station. Trump TV initially debuted on Monday, September 21, pulling in roughly 8,500 viewers.

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Karoline Leavitt's Accidental Instagram Live Outshines Trump TV

Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH Karoline Leavitt's accidental Instagram live gained more viewers than Donald Trump's new TV station.

Viewership sharply tanked over its first week, falling below 1,000 and eventually bottoming out at an all-time low of 187 viewers. Leavitt's brief, unintentional stream comfortably eclipsed those figures with 1,157 concurrent viewers, according to a screenshot captured by The Daily Beast. The continuous White House YouTube livestream was created after the administration unceremoniously banned major outlets like CNN, MS NOW and Politico, prompting multiple television networks to pause their pooled coverage in solidarity.

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Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump TV

Source: MEGA 'The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz,' Jimmy Kimmel joked of Trump TV.

However, the state-run platform has struggled to hold the internet's attention, with commentators noting that even basic content — like a live feed of a whirring box fan — drew a larger audience. “The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped on his Thursday, September 24 show. The major network media boycott has officially ended, but coverage continues to be very unstable and unpredictable.

Trump Administration Clashes With Major TV News Outlets

Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH The Trump administration has clashed with outlets like ABC, CNN, NBC and CBS.