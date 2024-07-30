Donald Trump Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory Implying the FBI May Been Involved in His Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump shared a social media post insinuating that the FBI either knew about or were involved in the July 13 attempt on his life.

Late Monday night, the embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform and posted an image of FBI Director Christopher Wray that read: "WHAT DID YOU KNOW AND WHEN DID YOU KNOW ABOUT IT? RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO ORDERED THE ASSASSINATION OF DONALD J TRUMP."