Donald Trump Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory Implying the FBI May Been Involved in His Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump shared a social media post insinuating that the FBI either knew about or were involved in the July 13 attempt on his life.
Late Monday night, the embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform and posted an image of FBI Director Christopher Wray that read: "WHAT DID YOU KNOW AND WHEN DID YOU KNOW ABOUT IT? RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO ORDERED THE ASSASSINATION OF DONALD J TRUMP."
As OK! previously reported, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple rounds into the crowd at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. One bullet allegedly grazed Trump in the ear and killed one other attendee.
Although it was later discovered that Crooks was a registered Republican, little is known about his reason for the attack. The would-be assassin was "neutralized" by Secret Service within seconds of the shots being fired.
However, Wray himself later claimed it was unclear is Trump was actually hit with a bullet.
“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray testified at a hearing on the assassination attempt. “I don’t know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else.”
On Thursday, July 25, Trump ranted on social media that the FBI director was "wrong."
"That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments — with zero retribution," he penned. "No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard."
Trump added, "There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"
The FBI later released a statement confirming it was a bullet that struck the controversial politician in the top part of his ear.
Trump then wrote via Truth Social, “I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted.”