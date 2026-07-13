Article continues below advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Sunday, July 12, that the bureau is “assisting local authorities” following the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Patel posted a tribute on X before confirming the FBI's operational support. “Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States,” Patel wrote. “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time,” he added. “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Lindsey Graham Die From?

Source: MEGA The FBI is assisting authorities with Lindsey Graham's death, though no foul play is suspected.

Federal law enforcement and local authorities have stated that no foul play is currently suspected in the 71-year-old senator's passing. The Washington, D.C., chief medical examiner issued a preliminary ruling that Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at Graham's Capitol Hill home on the evening of Saturday, July 11, where responders had to force entry through a secured deadbolt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham died at age 71 on July 11.

The unexpected death sparked initial widespread discussion online since Graham had just returned from a high-profile trip to Ukraine. Just one day before his death, Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reached a bipartisan agreement with the White House on a bill to place heavier sanctions on Russia. Despite preliminary medical findings confirming he died of a natural aortic dissection, several prominent right-wing figures and online commentators have fueled unverified foul-play narratives. Additionally, records showed Graham had a documented family history of heart disease, as his father died of a heart attack at age 69.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

People Discuss Conspiracies Surrounding His Death

Source: MEGA The senator visited a Ukrainian military drone factory one day before he died.

Figures like Laura Loomer and Russian sociologist Igor Eidman floated unverified theories that Russian intelligence could have targeted him with hard-to-detect nerve agents or poisons due to his hawkish stance. Podcaster Clint Russell and other commentators highlighted that Graham had inspected a Ukrainian military drone factory just one day before his death. When Russia bombed that same facility the next day, theorists claimed Graham’s subsequent "sudden illness" was connected to the attack or foreign retaliation.

Source: MEGA Some far-right commentators think Lindsey Graham could have been poisoned.