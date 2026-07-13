Kash Patel Says FBI 'Is Assisting Local Authorities' After Lindsey Graham’s Shocking Death
July 13 2026, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Sunday, July 12, that the bureau is “assisting local authorities” following the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
Patel posted a tribute on X before confirming the FBI's operational support.
“Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States,” Patel wrote.
“Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time,” he added. “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”
What Did Lindsey Graham Die From?
Federal law enforcement and local authorities have stated that no foul play is currently suspected in the 71-year-old senator's passing.
The Washington, D.C., chief medical examiner issued a preliminary ruling that Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at Graham's Capitol Hill home on the evening of Saturday, July 11, where responders had to force entry through a secured deadbolt.
The unexpected death sparked initial widespread discussion online since Graham had just returned from a high-profile trip to Ukraine.
Just one day before his death, Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reached a bipartisan agreement with the White House on a bill to place heavier sanctions on Russia.
Despite preliminary medical findings confirming he died of a natural aortic dissection, several prominent right-wing figures and online commentators have fueled unverified foul-play narratives.
Additionally, records showed Graham had a documented family history of heart disease, as his father died of a heart attack at age 69.
- Lindsey Graham’s Closest Allies Float Conspiracy Theories After His Sudden Death
- Lindsey Graham Dead at 71: Police Scanner Audio Reveals Emergency Personnel Responded to a Call for 'Cardiac Arrest' at Senator's Capitol Hill Home on Saturday Night
- Senator Lindsey Graham’s Preliminary Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Found Dead in His D.C. Home
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People Discuss Conspiracies Surrounding His Death
Figures like Laura Loomer and Russian sociologist Igor Eidman floated unverified theories that Russian intelligence could have targeted him with hard-to-detect nerve agents or poisons due to his hawkish stance.
Podcaster Clint Russell and other commentators highlighted that Graham had inspected a Ukrainian military drone factory just one day before his death. When Russia bombed that same facility the next day, theorists claimed Graham’s subsequent "sudden illness" was connected to the attack or foreign retaliation.
Far-right commentators like Kylie Jane Kremer alleged that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have been involved.
They pointed to unverified claims that the IRGC had added Graham to an assassination target list days prior due to his history of advocating for military strikes against Tehran.
“Whenever an autopsy is performed in the District of Columbia, the pathologist also orders comprehensive toxicology testing and microcopy, both of which take time to complete,” a joint statement from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and medical examiner’s office said.