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Kash Patel Slammed for Spreading Lindsey Graham Conspiracy Theories: 'Reckless' 

Kash Patel,Sen. Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was slammed for giving 'rocket fuel' to Lindsey Graham conspiracy theories.

July 13 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel faced severe backlash for a cryptic post on X regarding the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

After offering condolences, Patel added, "The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available," which critics and journalists condemned as a reckless move that "gave rocket fuel" to conspiracy theories claiming Graham was assassinated.

In a message posted to his official X account, Patel concluded his tribute to the late senator by stating, "The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available," without providing any context regarding an investigation.

Political commentators, reporters, and former officials immediately called out Patel, describing his announcement as "genuinely reckless.”

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Fueling Conspiracy Theories?

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Kash Patel,Sen. Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel's comment about Lindsey Graham's death was deemed 'genuinely reckless.'

Critics argued that including this sentence in a standard obituary-style post was an unprompted effort to fuel the panic and speculation already circulating online.

Far-right influencers and online figures swiftly seized upon the FBI director's phrasing to validate unsubstantiated theories.

Social media sleuths began speculating that Graham was intentionally poisoned by Russia or assassinated by Iran following the senator's recent return from a high-profile visit to Ukraine.

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Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was accused of fueling conspiracy theories that Lindsey Graham was assassinated.

Graham's office announced that the preliminary cause of death determined by the District of Columbia medical examiner was an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Federal law enforcement officials had also clarified that there were zero indications of foul play.

The controversy arose amid an already tumultuous period for Patel, who has faced mounting political scrutiny and criticism over his conduct and the agency's management.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R- Iowa) launched a probe into Patel’s extensive use of government aircraft for personal travel — including allegedly flying to see his girlfriend perform — as well as his purchase of armored BMWs.

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'Genuinely Reckless'

Kash Patel,Dick Durbin
Source: MEGA

Sen. Dick Durbin claimed Kash Patel is a national security risk.

Patel has drawn severe criticism for weaponizing the bureau, purging numerous career intelligence analysts, and firing personnel tied to previous investigations into President Donald Trump or those who objected to politically sensitive directives.

These actions prompted Democratic leaders, such as Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, to formally demand his immediate replacement, citing him as a national security risk.

“A genuinely reckless end of this tweet,” The Bulwark’s Sam Stein wrote.

'You Need to Resign Immediately'

Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

'This seems reckless from Kash Patel,' a critic declared.

“Is the FBI investigating Lindsey Graham’s death now? This seems reckless from Kash Patel,” wrote independent journalist Aaron Parnas.

“Jesus Kash, this is so d--- reckless. There's absolutely no good reason for you to say this. But you desperately need attention, and you can't seem to get it through your head that it takes more than social media likes to be good at your job. You need to resign immediately,” posted popular activist account Rogue POTUS Staff.

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