Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel Accused of Being on Drugs During TV Interview: 'Can't Seem to Shake the Sniffing Problem'
May 19 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Following explosive allegations of excessive alcohol consumption, unexplained absences, abuse of power and workplace intoxication, embattled FBI Director Kash Patel was called out for excessive “sniffing” during a Monday, May 18, interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
While accusations against Patel have surrounded specifically alcohol, social media critics noted that the conspicuous sniffing pointed to other substances as well.
“Kash just can't seem to shake the sniffing problem that has plagued him for several years,” noted MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Rob Filipkowski.
“Sniffing Adderall/cocaine is a must in the Trump era,” noted one commenter.
“Dude, it’s getting a little noticeable,” said another.
“Cocaine use affects the mucosal lining of the nose. Not sure why I just thought of that,” observed another.
“He’s allergic to work. Does excess drinking cause the sniffles?” wondered another.
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While there have been no credible accusations against Patel for drug use, House Democrats seized on The Atlantic’s explosive reports, with lawmakers publicly calling him a "raging alcoholic" and demanding his removal.
In response to the article, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and its reporting staff, calling the piece a series of politically motivated fabrications.
'Unequivocally, Categorically False'
Patel has fiercely pushed back against the claims, stating during a congressional budget hearing that the allegations are "unequivocally, categorically false" and asserting that he has never been intoxicated while on the job despite posting his own photos and videos of himself chugging beer on an official FBI trip to the Olympics in Milan.
Democratic lawmakers also formally requested that Patel take an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test.
During a heated Senate subcommittee budget hearing on May 12, Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen confronted Patel over the reports and asked if he would take an alcohol-abuse assessment test. Patel shot back, stating, "I’ll take any test you’re willing to take... Side by side.”
While Van Hollen took — and passed — the test, Patel has yet to take it.
Besides accusations of alcohol abuse, reports have also surfaced regarding Patel's travel.
The Associated Press investigated internal government emails revealing that Patel participated in a "VIP snorkel" near the USS Arizona Memorial during a taxpayer-funded official trip to Hawaii.
Furthermore, lawmakers have questioned his travel, including a trip where he used an FBI jet to attend a country music concert with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.
While Patel still appears to be gainfully employed, prediction markets currently place the probability of his leaving the Trump administration before August 2026 at 37-41 percent on Kalshi and around 64 percent for a departure by the end of December 2026 on Polymarket.
While the odds of an imminent firing have recently cooled, traders are still pricing in significant long-term instability regarding his tenure.