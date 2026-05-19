Politics Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel Accused of Being on Drugs During TV Interview: 'Can't Seem to Shake the Sniffing Problem' Source: MEGA Kash Patel has faced widespread scrutiny during his time as FBI Director. Lesley Abravanel May 19 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Following explosive allegations of excessive alcohol consumption, unexplained absences, abuse of power and workplace intoxication, embattled FBI Director Kash Patel was called out for excessive “sniffing” during a Monday, May 18, interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. While accusations against Patel have surrounded specifically alcohol, social media critics noted that the conspicuous sniffing pointed to other substances as well. “Kash just can't seem to shake the sniffing problem that has plagued him for several years,” noted MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Rob Filipkowski.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Kash Patel was accused of being under the influence during his chat with Sean Hannity.

Article continues below advertisement

Kash just can't seem to shake the sniffing problem that has plagued him for several years. https://t.co/aeKCvZGZfp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 19, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

“Sniffing Adderall/cocaine is a must in the Trump era,” noted one commenter. “Dude, it’s getting a little noticeable,” said another. “Cocaine use affects the mucosal lining of the nose. Not sure why I just thought of that,” observed another. “He’s allergic to work. Does excess drinking cause the sniffles?” wondered another.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Does excess drinking cause the sniffles?' one critic wondered.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

While there have been no credible accusations against Patel for drug use, House Democrats seized on The Atlantic’s explosive reports, with lawmakers publicly calling him a "raging alcoholic" and demanding his removal. In response to the article, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and its reporting staff, calling the piece a series of politically motivated fabrications.

Article continues below advertisement

'Unequivocally, Categorically False'

Source: MEGA Kash Patel has vehemently denied all allegations made against him.

Patel has fiercely pushed back against the claims, stating during a congressional budget hearing that the allegations are "unequivocally, categorically false" and asserting that he has never been intoxicated while on the job despite posting his own photos and videos of himself chugging beer on an official FBI trip to the Olympics in Milan. Democratic lawmakers also formally requested that Patel take an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. During a heated Senate subcommittee budget hearing on May 12, Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen confronted Patel over the reports and asked if he would take an alcohol-abuse assessment test. Patel shot back, stating, "I’ll take any test you’re willing to take... Side by side.” While Van Hollen took — and passed — the test, Patel has yet to take it.

Source: MEGA Kash Patel has been criticized for his jet-setting lifestyle with country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.