Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at Trolls After She's Accused of Getting Plastic Surgery: 'I'm Not Lying'
Kate Beckinsale is au naturale!
The 49-year-old star posted a slew of photos from her time at the Cannes Film Festival, where she showed off a see-through green dress. "At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress -remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical 💚," she captioned the snaps on Monday, May 29.
“please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” one fan wrote, to which she replied, "no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler. I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far."
“Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don't lie about it ..she still looks great!” another hater said.
The brunette babe clapped back, writing, “I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”
The Underworld actress replied to another user who accused her of getting "Botox and fillers."
“I actually can’t I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly,” she wrote. “Can’t take the risk.”
Meanwhile, others loved the Hollywood starlet's frock.
One person gushed, "Lady you are killing it, you look stunning!!!!" while another said, "Stunning! 🔥 Are you and Paul Rudd drinking the same water!? You're both somehow looking younger and hotter with time, while the rest of us get more dumpy and haggard 😂. (I was also thinking the last photo would have the Doc Martens!) 🥾."
A third person said, "Stunnnnning."
Beckinsale previously confessed she hadn't "had any [work done]" during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times.
“I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye and my mum would go, ‘I f****** told you! See? You should never do that,'” she added.