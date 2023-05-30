Kate Beckinsale Praises 'Absolute Legend' Keanu Reeves After Saving Her From Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes

Fans of the John Wick actor likely weren't shocked to learn of Reeves' latest act of kindness, as it falls in line with his stellar reputation.

Reeves most recently won over the internet late last month when a video of him meeting a young super-fan went viral. The nine-year-old fan got to meet his idol during a signing of his comic BRZRKR at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles, where Reeves actively engaged with the kid and treated him to a brief impression of his character from Toy Story 4.

"This restores my faith in humanity... Keanu restores faith in humanity. He should be the one the younger generation follows and looks up to," one admirer commented on the viral video, with a second adding: "Keanu is such a wholesome person. Such a down to earth celebrity."