Kate Beckinsale Praises 'Absolute Legend' Keanu Reeves After Saving Her From Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes
Kate Beckinsale is still feeling grateful for Keanu Reeves after he saved her from what would've been a scandalous Hollywood mishap.
On Monday night, May 29, Beckinsale took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the 46th Cannes Festival in 1993, where she is seen posing on the red carpet with Reeves, Denzel Washington and Robert Sean Leonard.
Though a young-Beckinsale was smiling alongside her fellow actors at the Much Ado About Nothing premiere, there seemed to be much more going on in the picture.
"I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," she joked.
Recalling, "I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car," Beckinsale admitted: "I just quietly panicked . Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened."
"In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993," she praised of the stars.
The revelation left fans and fellow celebs amused, with Naomi Watts replying in the comments section: "Hysterical."
"The casual 'nothing to see here' expressions are amazing. Well bloody done!" one fan praised, with another chiming in: "they had your back ❤️."
Fans of the John Wick actor likely weren't shocked to learn of Reeves' latest act of kindness, as it falls in line with his stellar reputation.
Reeves most recently won over the internet late last month when a video of him meeting a young super-fan went viral. The nine-year-old fan got to meet his idol during a signing of his comic BRZRKR at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles, where Reeves actively engaged with the kid and treated him to a brief impression of his character from Toy Story 4.
"This restores my faith in humanity... Keanu restores faith in humanity. He should be the one the younger generation follows and looks up to," one admirer commented on the viral video, with a second adding: "Keanu is such a wholesome person. Such a down to earth celebrity."