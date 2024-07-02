Kate Beckinsale Flashes Her Bare Behind Out the Window to Cope With 'Horrible News': Watch
Kate Beckinsale knows laughter is the best medicine!
On Monday, July 1, the actress shared an old Instagram video of herself pulling down her pants and sticking her butt out in front of a window, something she did to cheer herself up after the death of her cat.
"The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning — sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning [department store] Harvey Nichols," she captioned the video, "because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom."
"@nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x," the mom-of-one, 50, added.
Fans got a kick out of her antics, with one person commenting, "In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are god's blessings 😍 xo."
"How did you never get your own reality show?" a second supported asked. "I feel like you’re one of the most consistently entertaining people alive."
"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 stay funny, stay real!!!" declared a third.
The brunette beauty's beloved pet passed in June 2023, and she marked the one-year anniversary of his death on Instagram last month.
"Fly high my best angel on your one-year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you," she gushed alongside videos of the feline. "Not a soul like you. Love of my life 🤍."
The Pearl Harbor star has had a tough year, as this past March, she was hospitalized for a few weeks. However, the star never revealed the issues she was dealing with, though she hinted it had to do with her stomach.
In early May, the British bombshell looked as good as new when she attended the King's Trust Gala, taking to the red carpet in a glamorous skin-baring one-shoulder ruffled frock and sky high platform heels.
While speaking to reporters, she admitted, "It's been a rough year."
"Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat...it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective," Beckinsale spilled. "Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."