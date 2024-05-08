Kate Beckinsale Dresses Up as an Old Man to Troll Haters Claiming Her Looks Aren't 'Age Appropriate': Watch
Grandpa or Kate Beckinsale?
On Tuesday, May 7, the actress, 50, shared six posts to Instagram, where she dressed as an old man to mock trolls who have been dissing her appearance.
“New deal. This is all you’re getting. Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara b------,” she penned alongside one of the uploads, where she wore a white tuxedo, bald cap and even added makeup to simulate wrinkles.
In one of the clips, the Pearl Harbor alum sat in a wheelchair as she held a white cat in her arms, while in another, the costumed celeb simulated falling out of the chair as a man wearing a wedding dress helped her up. The comments were turned off on all of the posts.
The silly photos and videos were originally taken in 2023 when she and a pal went as billionaire J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween.
The snaps came after she shared a since-deleted post about her anxiety related to aging.
“I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll,” she penned on Sunday, May 5.
“Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger,” she explained.
Beckinsale deemed the comments “tiresome” and described them as a “subtly vicious way to bully a person.”
“Obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I’m not too concerned about aging-because I found my father dead at the age of 5,” she expressed.
Beckinsale concluded by telling fans to “please stop now.”
In addition to the negative comments she’s recently received about her looks, followers also came after her for cryptically posting photos of herself in a hospital bed without any explanation.
"Happy birthday and U.K. Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love… Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x," she wrote in March alongside the shocking images.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People then weighed in about how they were concerned about the star, who didn't share any details about her apparent illness. "No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me," one person said at the time.