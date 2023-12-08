Kate Beckinsale Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Blonde Makeover: Photos
Do blondes have more fun?
On Thursday, December 7, Kate Beckinsale, 50, shocked fans by debuting a bright blonde bob, which she showed off on Instagram with two back-to-back posts.
In the first upload, the Pearl Harbor alum posed in a bright red pant suit and platform heels for the Roger Vivier holiday party, which was hosted on Wednesday, December 6. After posting the stunning images of her latest look, Beckinsale immediately got approval from her fans.
“Omg! Blonde looks so good on you 😍,” one user penned in the comments section, while another added, “LIVING for the blonde ♥️ It’s giving Jolt in the best way possible ⚡️.”
A third gushed, “D--- that blonde is GREAT.”
On Friday, December 8, she shared another series of photos of the gorgeous hairdo from her appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women Entertainment 2023 event in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The actress wore an adorable white long sleeve mini dress with bow accents as she strutted down the carpet. However, these photos did not get the same positive reaction her previous post received.
“No blonde for you, brunette is made for you 🤩,” one user said, while a second noted, “You with a Bob = Yes; you with blonde = NO.”
Despite the negative comments, other fans assured Beckinsale she is beautiful no matter what look she has on.
“You rock the brunette you rock the blonde just gorgeous & stunning every which way & in every outfit,” a supporter raved, while a second agreed, saying, “YES to blonde, YES to brunette, YES to Kate - however you want to look 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, the English actress last made headlines in May when she clapped back at haters who accused her of getting plastic surgery.
After Beckinsale posted an image of herself while at the Cannes Film Festival, followers took to the comments section, speculating what work she may have had done.
“Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” one person penned, to which the celeb replied, "No threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler. I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far."
Despite Beckinsale’s comment, one person claimed, “Lol why do celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don't lie about it ..she still looks great!”
Beckinsale was seemingly bothered by the commenter's message, as she replied, “I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”
The Underworld actress replied to another user who claimed she’s had "Botox and fillers."
“I actually can’t I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly,” she wrote. “Can’t take the risk.”