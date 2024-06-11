Kate Chastain Reveals How Starring on 'Below Deck' Prepared Her for 'The Traitors'

Chastain chats exclusively with OK! about how her years at sea prepped her for the cutthroat atmosphere of the Peacock series, the vision behind her chic looks for the Scottish castle, the toughest moment she's had on television and her partnership with Dramamine.

"The biggest way it helped me was that a lot of the other cast members had trailers on their shows," she says of being cooped up in the lavish mansion. "They have a filming schedule, and they get to go home. It was being in one environment, filming and working. They take away your phone, and they take away your Wi-Fi. Working on Below Deck, there's not a lot of Wi-Fi in the ocean, so I think that prepared me to be sequestered."