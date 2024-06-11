Kate Chastain Reveals How Starring on 'Below Deck' Prepared Her for 'The Traitors'
Kate Chastain has become a key ingredient to making any reality show pop!
The Bravo star spent years keeping yacht crews in line on Below Deck but quickly became an all-around fan-favorite during her back-to-back seasons on The Traitors.
Chastain chats exclusively with OK! about how her years at sea prepped her for the cutthroat atmosphere of the Peacock series, the vision behind her chic looks for the Scottish castle, the toughest moment she's had on television and her partnership with Dramamine.
"The biggest way it helped me was that a lot of the other cast members had trailers on their shows," she says of being cooped up in the lavish mansion. "They have a filming schedule, and they get to go home. It was being in one environment, filming and working. They take away your phone, and they take away your Wi-Fi. Working on Below Deck, there's not a lot of Wi-Fi in the ocean, so I think that prepared me to be sequestered."
Despite little contact with the outside world, the blonde beauty seemed to thrive in both locations — although she did prefer one place over the other. "I have to say, as beautiful as Scotland was, I love the Caribbean. I'm from Florida, so I love warm weather. I love turquoise waters. So, given the choice, I would do Traitors in the Caribbean. That would be ideal."
However, she did enjoy dressing for the cooler temps. "I had a Pinterest board. I called it 'Castle.' I really tried to pretend I was a member of the royal family on vacation in Scotland. I looked at what they were wearing — the tweeds, the camels, the plaids," Chastain reveals.
After six years, the mother-of-one departed Below Deck in February 2020 after enduring an uncomfortable time with her cast members during Season 7. "The reason I left was because of the misogyny of the deck crew and the chef on board," she spills.
"That was difficult to deal with at the time, because you never want to feel outnumbered or ganged up on — but that wasn't the reason I left Below Deck. It's just that Season 7 was hard because the guys were all encouraging each other into some bad behavior, and I don't think they would act like that at home."
With the past behind her, Chastain has been focused on her partnership with Dramamine and their "No Drama on Deck" Sweepstakes, giving two grand prize winners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to score an all-expenses private yacht charter.
"When I was pregnant, it helped with motion sickness," she admits. "So, it felt like a really natural partnership, and I'm so happy to help them celebrate their 'No Drama on Deck' sweepstakes, which goes until September 2. Who doesn't want a trip on a yacht?"