Kate Gosselin 'Has Barely Spoken' to Daughter Hannah Since She Moved in With Jon Gosselin, Insider Reveals: 'It’s Been Really Difficult for Her'
Years after Jon and Kate Gosselin parted ways in 2009, the two are still not seeing eye to eye, resulting in their kids picking sides.
Twins Mady and Cara, 22, in addition to 19-year-old sextuplet siblings, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis remain with Kate, while Hannah and Collin have decided to live with their father.
But the family reunited when Hannah invited Kate to her and Collin's high school graduation in early June — but it was anything but normal.
“Since Hannah chose to live with her father, Kate has barely spoken with her daughter, but she did finally show her face at graduation,” said an insider. “Kate only spoke to Hannah, though. She hasn’t communicated with Jon or son Collin in years, and this occasion was no different."
“She has tried to act as a peacemaker between her parents,” another insider dished of the dynamic. “She makes an effort with Kate because she wants some semblance of a family. It’s been really difficult for her. She often feels torn between them.”
As OK! previously reported, the reality stars "saw each other" at the event, but kept their distance, even sitting on opposite ends of the football field during the ceremony.
"Kate has some nerve showing up at the graduation and giving only Hannah love," a source said after the shindig. "Showing up to a special event like this and only giving attention to one of the two kids just shows Kate hasn’t changed."
To make matters worse, it seemed like Kate was in her own world.
"Despite coming to the graduation, it seemed more about her than the graduation itself," they continued. “Kate didn’t even clap when Hannah or Collin's names were read and they collected their diplomas. Kate was walking around taking photos of herself — she literally was taking selfies."
Going forward, it doesn't look like anything will change. “Things are as bad as ever,” the source said. “Jon and Kate don’t trust each other and blame one another for everything. They refuse to make peace for the kids’ sake.”
