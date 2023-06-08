Kate Gosselin Ignored Estranged Son Collin at High School Graduation: 'She Was Literally Taking Selfies,' Spills Source
Kate Gosselin, 48, showed up to her two, estranged sextuplets' high school graduation earlier this month, but according to a source, she only gave one of her kids the time of day while attending the milestone event.
The mother-of-eight — who also shares 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as well as 18-year-olds Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 46 — was seen visiting with Hannah on her special day, but she reportedly didn't say a word to Collin.
"Kate has some nerve showing up at the graduation and giving only Hannah love," a frustrated source spilled to an outlet. "Showing up to a special event like this and only giving attention to one of the two kids just shows Kate hasn’t changed."
The source added that the former TLC star was spotted taking pictures with Hannah, but never talked with Collin nor took a single photo of her son on his big day.
"Despite coming to the graduation, it seemed more about her than the graduation itself," they continued. “Kate didn’t even clap when Hannah or Collin's names were read and they collected their diplomas. Kate was walking around taking photos of herself — she literally was taking selfies."
“One of their siblings Leah joined Kate," the source noted. "Hannah and Alexis are very close, but she didn’t make it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Jon was said to be shocked that Kate decided to attend the graduation after years of being estranged from Collin and only recently reconnecting with Hannah over the phone.
"Jon was super proud to see his kids graduate," an insider revealed at the time. "Jon wanted it to be a day to remember and threw a huge BBQ cooking up a storm. Friends and family came to celebrate. Kate showed up, which was a bit of a surprise considering she truly has been missing from most of Collin's adult life and barely sees Hannah."
Fortunately for the bitter exes, who recently ended their 14-year custody battle, they did not have to interact at all at the ceremony.
"She was sat at the opposite end of the place and they didn’t have to see each other," the insider confirmed. "They didn’t even look at one another."
The source spoke with The Sun about Kate not speaking with Collin at graduation.