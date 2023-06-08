Kate Gosselin Ignored Estranged Son Collin at High School Graduation: 'She Was Literally Taking Selfies,' Spills Source

Kate Gosselin, 48, showed up to her two, estranged sextuplets' high school graduation earlier this month, but according to a source, she only gave one of her kids the time of day while attending the milestone event.

The mother-of-eight — who also shares 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as well as 18-year-olds Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 46 — was seen visiting with Hannah on her special day, but she reportedly didn't say a word to Collin.