Jon Gosselin Admits He Doesn't 'Dwell on' His Estrangement From Twins Mady and Cara: 'I Can't Put All My Eggs in One Basket'
Jon Gosselin opened up about his feelings revolving around his ongoing estrangement from his 22-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara., as they presumably graduate college and his six youngest children graduate from high school.
"I had eight graduations this year," the 46-year-old father-of-eight told an outlet in a recent interview. "I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years."
"At first it was very difficult, but now it's, you know, you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it, you know what I mean?" he explained of his complicated feelings regarding their strained bond.
"Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah," he continued. "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Jon is also distanced from four of his 18-year-old sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. He recently admitted that it's been around five years since he's spoken with them, despite his repeated attempts to reconnect.
"I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point," he said last month. "The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship. I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."
- Kate Gosselin Ignored Estranged Son Collin at High School Graduation: 'She Was Literally Taking Selfies,' Spills Source
- Jon Gosselin 'Surprised' Ex Kate Attended Estranged Sextuplets' High School Graduation After Bitter Custody Battle
- Everything Jon Gosselin Has Said About His Strained Relationships With His Kids
And while Jon was unable to attend his other kids' graduations, according to a source, he was determined to make Hannah and Collin's big day and special one.
"Jon wanted it to be a day to remember and threw a huge BBQ cooking up a storm," the source spilled. "Friends and family came to celebrate. Jon’s mother also came to celebrate."
"Kate showed up, which was a bit of a surprise, considering she truly has been missing for most of Collin's adult life and barely has seen Hannah," the source noted of the actual graduation, adding that things went well because the exes did not interact at all throughout the event.
Jon spoke with People about his strained relationships with Mady and Cara.