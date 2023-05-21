Everything Jon Gosselin Has Said About His Strained Relationships With His Kids

"The thing in these cases is that there's no winning. The only winners are the lawyers," he shared at the time. "The kids always lose out — it's not a soccer match, there's never a winner."

Despite confessing he felt "euphoric" to be done with the legal back-and-forth with his ex-wife, Jon clarified it also meant there was a possibility for healing the damaged relationships with his children.

"There was so much angst between Kate and I and my kids are pleasers, they wanted to please their mom. I always wanted to talk to all of my kids but I didn't want to put them in an awkward position because Kate didn't want them talking to me," he explained. "My door has always been open to them and I hope now they are adults they may want to reach out."