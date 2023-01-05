Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination

"Everyone by then on the cast was like, 'I think you should probably say something.' I was like, 'No,' because I knew if I said something I was going to... well, I didn't know I was going to be out,” she said. “So I braved through it and it just kept getting worse."

Eventually, Gosselin says her experience in the medical field ultimately pushed her to reach out to the crew members, who took her to a hospital for x-rays.

KATE GOSSELIN IS 'VERY HAPPY & AT PEACE' AFTER SETTLING INTO NEW MODEST HOUSE IN NORTH CAROLINA, INSIDER REVEALS

"I knew, being a nurse, that I had to go get checked out and make sure there was no lifelong injury there," she remembered, adding that her neck still bothers me sometimes.”

“It is muscle,” she continued. “I do tend to carry stress in my neck and shoulders. So I do think that that [sic] probably was a factor in it, then hitting it smack dab on the water."