Jon Gosselin Is 'So Proud' Of Son Collin For Breaking Silence On Estranged Relationship With Mom Kate: Source
One proud father. Collin Gosselin may not be on speaking terms with his mom, Kate Gosselin, but his relationship with his father, Jon Gosselin, appears to be solid.
In fact, the doting father is apparently "so proud" of his son for speaking out about his strained relationship with the matriarch following their falling out years ago.
"Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth," a source spilled to a news publication. Though "Jon never asked or suggested Collin" air out the mother-son duo's dirty laundry, the exes' offspring, 18, did approach his dad "with the idea before making any final decisions."
COLLIN GOSSELIN REVEALS IF HE WILL EVER RECONCILE WITH MOM KATE AFTER YEARS OF ESTRANGEMENT
"It was completely [Collin's] own idea," added the source.
Given the sensitive nature of the topic, Jon, 45, made sure to show his son that he was completely backing him in this decision, said the source, who explained, "Jon let Collin know he completely supports him no matter what he decides to do or say, and he’s hoping the entire experience will be cathartic for him."
They continued: "Jon couldn’t be more proud of the man Collin has become."
Collin — one of Jon and Kate's sextuplets who was featured on his parents' TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8 — shockingly revealed in an interview published Monday, November 28, that he ceased to have a relationship with Kate, 48, after she sent him to an institution for alleged "behavioral issues" in 2016.
He candidly admitted that even before that point, “I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”
Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, with the patriarch ultimately obtaining sole custody of then-14-year-old Collin in 2018.
Aside from his mom's decision to send him away, Collin also credited the cameras constantly following his family around for the demise of their relationship.
‘JON & KATE PLUS 8’ STAR MADY GOSSELIN THROWS SHADE AT HER PARENTS IN LATEST TIKTOK VIDEO
"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," the teenager said during the interview. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."
And while Collin and Kate have a barely-there relationship, he admitted it would be "ideal" to reconcile with the mother-of-8, noting, "It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I’m doing very well."