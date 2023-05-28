Kate Middleton Adamant on Prince George Not Receiving Any 'Special Treatment' as He Grows Up in the Public Eye
Kate Middleton and King Charles are butting heads when it comes to Prince George's future!
A royal source recently divulged that the Princess of Wales and the King do not have the same vision when it comes to the young heir's schooling.
The insider shared Charles "thinks George should go to boarding school like he, his siblings and his sons did," referring to the elite Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun. Charles, his late father, Prince Philip, and his brothers, Prince Andrew, 63, and Prince Edward, 59, all attended the prestigious school, while Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, went to similar schools, Ludgrove and Eton College.
While Charles is gung-ho about shipping George off, Kate has a different idea for his childhood.
"Kate thinks it's important for their family dynamic that George isn't given special treatment" compared to his siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Currently, the 9-year-old and his siblings are enrolled at Lambrook, a coeducational prep school in Windsor, located 10 minutes from the family's home.
The Duchess of Cambridge "feels George is perfectly fine where he is with his siblings," the source explained. "She wants her children to have as normal a childhood as possible."
"She knows full well that in a few short years, George's life is going to drastically change" and "thinks he should be out having fun, not living away from his family or saddled with duties that ruin his weekends. Kate believes it's too much responsibility and pressure for a 9-year-old."
Prince William previously agreed on his wife about her stance on their son's education.
"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment," he has expressed, adding that he wants to give the future King of England a "normal life." "I don't want him growing up behind palace walls. He has to be out there."
The source noted that the father-of-three "is happy for Kate to take the lead" mostly "because he doesn't like fighting with his father."
"William and Kate both know that when he reaches his teens, they'll have less of a leg to stand on, so for the next three years, they're going to protect him as much as they can," the insider continued. They also gushed that Kate is as loyal as they come, "but her children's happiness comes first. Duty comes second."
