Prince George Caught Sticking Out His Tongue During Official Page of Honor Duties At King Charles' Coronation

May 6 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Prince George was praised online for appearing stoic at the coronation, but it appears he didn’t take his royal duties too seriously!

On Saturday, May 6, the first son of Prince William took on the role of Page of Honor for grandfather King Charles III’s historic coronation. Throughout the service, the 9-year-old carried out his job well, including holding Charles’ long ceremonial robe — except for one moment when he was caught pulling a silly face.

prince george
Source: mega

One photo captured the future heir to the throne as he stuck out his tongue amid his duties, while another showed George making nervous-looking face during the important service.

Following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the eldest son of William joined his grandfather, Queen Consort Camilla, as well as his mother, father and siblings on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The family waved to the many spectators in celebration of this momentous event.

prince george
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, George was joined by three other pages who were his cousins, including Camilla’s 13-year-old grandson, Freddy.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be," Freddy’s father, Tom Parker Bowles, said on the "News Agents" podcast in April. "I don't think he has any sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football, Spurs supporter."

"There are a lot of rehearsals that are going to happen before and he is doing it with his cousins — his two best mates — and another second cousin, so they all know each other," Camilla’s only son added.

While Freddy was present on the balcony following the service, Tom admitted he would not be included. "We're just there to support our mother," he said.

prince george
Source: mega
In this same interview, the 48-year-old shared his opinion on his mother and King Charles’ relationship leading up to coronation day.

"I don't care what anyone says, this wasn't any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," he insisted about the couple who’s romance began with Charles cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla.

Source: OK!
"I think anyone would be anxious in an occasion of this sort of importance," he added, referring to Camilla’s potential nerves before the May 6 event.

"I'd be terrified if I had to walk up wearing ancient robes. She's tough but she's 75, and it's tough to do it. But she's never complained, she'll just get on and do it," he noted.

