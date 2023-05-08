OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Louis
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Louis Steals the Show With More Funny Faces During Coronation Campfire: Photos!

louis pp
Source: mega
By:

May 8 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest tot was once again the center of attention as the family-of-five volunteered for the Big Help Out.

As part of the extended coronation celebrations, the brood assisted in gardening, playing games and chowing down on snacks, but one of the most memorable highlights came via 5-year-old Prince Louis, who couldn't help but make his signature faces.

Article continues below advertisement
louis
Source: mega

The tot was very expressive as he roasted marshmallows beside his mom and his two siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8 — but instead of waiting to put together a s'more, he took off a marshmallows and ate it.

At one point, a source claimed Kate told her youngest, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug."

Article continues below advertisement
louis
Source: mega

He also joined his older siblings in a painting activity, archery and planting.

Chaperone Anne Edwards told one outlet, "Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job. He was determined to do it all by himself." She also noted that Charlotte was "advising" her little brother at certain points throughout the day.

"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids," she added of the trio. "That was what was really nice about it."

Article continues below advertisement
louis
Source: mega

The monarchy marked the fun outing on their official Instagram page.

"Thank you to everyone who got involved in #TheBigHelpOut today!" the caption read. "On the final day of the #CoronationWeekend, thousands of organisations across the country came together to encourage people to try volunteering and help out in their local communities to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend."

MORE ON:
Prince Louis
Article continues below advertisement
louis
Source: mega

It was just a couple of days earlier that Louis' faces at the May 6 coronation became the talk of the town, as he even let out a yawn mid-ceremony. He was also quite the character at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee last summer, where he covered his mom's mouth with his hand to shush her.

Article continues below advertisement
prince louis funny faces coronation campfire photos
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Edwards spoke to People about the royals at the volunteering event.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.