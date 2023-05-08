Prince Louis Steals the Show With More Funny Faces During Coronation Campfire: Photos!
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest tot was once again the center of attention as the family-of-five volunteered for the Big Help Out.
As part of the extended coronation celebrations, the brood assisted in gardening, playing games and chowing down on snacks, but one of the most memorable highlights came via 5-year-old Prince Louis, who couldn't help but make his signature faces.
The tot was very expressive as he roasted marshmallows beside his mom and his two siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8 — but instead of waiting to put together a s'more, he took off a marshmallows and ate it.
At one point, a source claimed Kate told her youngest, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug."
He also joined his older siblings in a painting activity, archery and planting.
Chaperone Anne Edwards told one outlet, "Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job. He was determined to do it all by himself." She also noted that Charlotte was "advising" her little brother at certain points throughout the day.
"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids," she added of the trio. "That was what was really nice about it."
The monarchy marked the fun outing on their official Instagram page.
"Thank you to everyone who got involved in #TheBigHelpOut today!" the caption read. "On the final day of the #CoronationWeekend, thousands of organisations across the country came together to encourage people to try volunteering and help out in their local communities to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend."
It was just a couple of days earlier that Louis' faces at the May 6 coronation became the talk of the town, as he even let out a yawn mid-ceremony. He was also quite the character at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee last summer, where he covered his mom's mouth with his hand to shush her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Edwards spoke to People about the royals at the volunteering event.