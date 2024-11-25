Kate Middleton 'Caught in the Middle' of Prince Willam and Prince Harry's Explosive Feud

"There’s still a chance for reconciliation, but the rift between Harry and William runs deeper than many people realize," GoUp's Edward Coram-James told an outlet. "The fallout from Harry’s criticisms, especially in Spare and the Netflix docuseries, has left some serious wounds."

"William, in particular, might feel too tied to his future role as king to risk his reputation by rushing into a reconciliation," Coram-James added. "Trust is also a big issue — Harry’s public sharing of royal family secrets can’t be undone."