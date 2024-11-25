Kate Middleton 'Caught in the Middle' of Prince Willam and Prince Harry's Explosive Feud
Kate Middleton is often seen as the royal family's mediator, but the Princess of Wales might not be able to help Prince William and Prince Harry end their ongoing rift.
"There’s still a chance for reconciliation, but the rift between Harry and William runs deeper than many people realize," GoUp's Edward Coram-James told an outlet. "The fallout from Harry’s criticisms, especially in Spare and the Netflix docuseries, has left some serious wounds."
"William, in particular, might feel too tied to his future role as king to risk his reputation by rushing into a reconciliation," Coram-James added. "Trust is also a big issue — Harry’s public sharing of royal family secrets can’t be undone."
Currently, William and Kate are expected to prioritize her transition back to royal duties after announcing she is cancer-free.
"But we also have to consider Kate, who’s caught in the middle," Coram-James speculated.
"She’s juggling her royal duties, family life, and personal well-being, all while dealing with intense media scrutiny," he noted. "Harry’s revelations only add pressure, and that can’t be easy on her.''
As Kate continues her remission journey, William doesn't want his wife to be overwhelmed with family drama.
"This puts William in a tough position. As protective as he is of his family, it’s likely he’s torn between wanting to repair his relationship with Harry and protecting Kate from more stress," he shared. "If Harry genuinely wants to rebuild bridges, he’ll have to recognize the emotional impact his actions have had on the whole family."
- Kate Middleton Doesn’t Have the 'Energy' to 'Play Peacemaker' Between Prince Harry and Prince William Anymore
- 'They Need to Apologize': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Make Amends With Prince William and Kate Middleton in Private After Exiled Duke Broke Their 'Trust'
- Prince Harry's Harsh Words About Kate Middleton Greatly 'Hurt' Prince William
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported one royal expert believes Harry could reconcile with King Charles.
"I think, as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan," Hugo Vickers told an outlet.
"I think that Prince William is, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater," Vickers added. "Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice."
In Spare, Harry painted William as violent and the book greatly impacted their relationship.
"I mean, nobody likes that. But possibly there will come a time when they appear together in public for various reasons," the expert added. "I think probably Prince William has got enough on his plate frankly worrying about his wife getting better, and his father."
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discussed clashing with the Waleses.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the mom-of-two admitted.
Coram-James spoke to Daily Express.