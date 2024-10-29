Prince Harry's Harsh Words About Kate Middleton Greatly 'Hurt' Prince William

Prince Harry threw jabs at Prince William and Kate Middleton in Spare and Harry & Meghan, and one expert believes the Prince of Wales is struggling to reconcile with his brother due to his comments.

"I think, as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan," Hugo Vickers told an outlet.

"I think that Prince William is, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater," Vickers added. "Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice."