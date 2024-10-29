Prince Harry's Harsh Words About Kate Middleton Greatly 'Hurt' Prince William
Prince Harry threw jabs at Prince William and Kate Middleton in Spare and Harry & Meghan, and one expert believes the Prince of Wales is struggling to reconcile with his brother due to his comments.
"I think, as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan," Hugo Vickers told an outlet.
"I think that Prince William is, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater," Vickers added. "Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice."
Kate and Meghan clashed during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K., and Harry gave additional details about their feud in Spare. Ultimately, the Sussexes' various projects painted the future queen as cold toward Meghan.
"I mean, nobody likes that. But possibly there will come a time when they appear together in public for various reasons," the expert added. "I think probably Prince William has got enough on his plate frankly worrying about his wife getting better, and his father."
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star discussed her first time meeting the Waleses.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed the Waleses aren't prioritizing their rift with Harry due to the Princess of Wales' recent cancer battle.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," Andersen said. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Kate announced in September she is in remission, but she will continue to focus on her children and health.
"Making sure her family is well and happy is her priority," broadcaster Helena Chard stated. "She is also aware that she has to be kind to herself. Having completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, she is relieved to be undertaking royal duties where possible but realizes that she is not totally out of the woods."
"Prince Harry will want to contact Princess Catherine," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry will be bothered by the silent treatment — and the royal family is aware of this."
