Kate Middleton Is Returning to Royal Duties 'on Her Terms' After Skipping Official Engagement With Prince William and King Charles

kate middleton returns royal duties on her terms after cancer free announcement
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to work at Trooping the Colour.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Kate Midleton, who is now cancer-free, is slowly returning to her role, but the Princess of Wales skipped the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace after attending Remembrance Sunday gatherings.

"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," royal biographer Robert Hardman told an outlet.

"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.

Kate returned to public duties in June at Trooping the Colour but continues to be mindful of her energy levels.

"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''

"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.

In September, Kate took to Instagram and X to reveal she is in remission after months of living under the radar.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Throughout her cancer journey, Kate was supported by Prince William.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

During her medical leave, Kate and William focused on her health and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Hardman spoke to Hello!

