Prince Harry’s Chance of Reconciling With Prince William and Kate Middleton During Upcoming U.K. Trip Is 'Virtually Non-Existent'
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship seems to be on ice despite the Prince of Wales acknowledging his brother's birthday publicly.
Following William's tweet, WellChild announced the Duke of Sussex will return to the U.K. on Monday, September 30, but experts don't expect Harry to meet with the Prince of Wales during his trip.
"I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you. If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw," royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News. "I think the chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent."
"He loves it and they love him. He always gets a great reception when he comes over for the awards," Cole added.
Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, and he has maintained a relationship with the organization despite leaving the royal fold.
"In 2019, at the awards ceremony just after their son Prince Archie had been born, he really broke down emotionally," Cole explained.
"He broke down at the struggles of children with very, very trying and difficult conditions and how resilient they are and how wonderful the people are who support them," he noted.
In the past, Harry opted out of staying at a royal residence for the event after being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
"Last time he was here, he stayed at a hotel, even though he was offered the freedom of Buckingham Palace if he wished to stay. The King said stay at my place, but he didn't," Cole stated.
"It was said at the time that he would call Harry in our afternoon, there early morning, but it was never confirmed," he added. "Normally on these occasions, Buckingham Palace would confirm if there had been a video call."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed William is focused on life at home with Kate Middleton instead of his feud with Harry.
“The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan," a source told an outlet. "He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second."
"There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry," they added. "It’s not a priority.”
American podcaster Kinsey Schofield predicted the Windsors aren't willing to make space for Harry and Meghan.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.