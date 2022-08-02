'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

“Meghan knew In Touch magazine very well. She had been in the magazine several times when she was trying to be famous and had had drinks with several writers and editors as she worked hard to be noticed,” the insider dishes. “Before she married Harry, Meghan wanted to be in all the weekly magazines and worked with publicists to make that happen. Meghan knows how they system works better than anyone which is why Palace insiders blamed her for the leaks.”

In Tom Bower's new book, he claimed that Harry, 37, confronted David Beckham over his wife's suspicions, but the source says that William and Kate stayed mum about the leaks.

“No one said anything directly to Harry and Meghan, but instead, they were iced out,” adds a pal.