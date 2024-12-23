ROYALS Kate Middleton Exclaims 'Love' Is the 'Greatest Gift' Months After Her Cancer-Free Announcement Source: MEGA Kate Middleton returned to royal duties in June after taking a break to prioritize her health.

Kate Middleton shared a heartwarming message in honor of her Christmas caroling service just months after announcing she is cancer-free.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton announced in September she is cancer-free.

“Welcome to our ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service here at Westminster Abbey,” Kate began. “Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.” “It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about,” she continued.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton attended her first Christmas caroling service since battling cancer.

Kate announced in September she completed her chemotherapy, but she is still taking her time to return to her role. Despite her health challenges, the Princess of Wales was able to attend the Together at Christmas ceremony. “The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences," the future queen shared. "Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear," Kate added, "The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

The mom-of-three continued to explain why the holiday should lift people up even if they're going through a tough time. “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas but every day of our lives,” she said. “Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.” “I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas,” she concluded.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton prioritized her health and her children while undergoing cancer treatment.

OK! previously reported Kate opened up about her diagnosis during the gathering. "I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," the royal said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The unplanned," performer Paloma Faith replied. "The unplanned, exactly," Kate repeated, adding, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton called Prince William a 'great source of comfort' after being diagnosed with cancer.