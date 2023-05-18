Kate Middleton 'Angry' With Queen Consort Camilla Over Coronation Invites: 'There Is Tension There'

"Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation and there were four Middletons," he said, adding that Kate’s siblings were not allowed to bring their significant others to the May 6 celebration.

"If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey," Bower pointed out, "you’ll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes."