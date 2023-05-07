Did Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation After All?
Was Meghan Markle secretly at the big coronation?
As the world watched King Charles and Queen Camilla become the new heads of England, the internet could not help but speculate that the Duchess of Sussex snuck into the event dressed in a disguise — despite Meghan actually being at home in California celebrating son Archie's fourth birthday.
After social media users spotted an attendee at the lavish ceremony appearing to want to go unnoticed, theories ran rampant that the former Suits actress was present for her father-in-law's big day.
“[Meghan], you’re not fooling us…” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of a scruffy man in sunglasses and a gray mustache. “That’s Meghan Markle under disguise,” a second person chimed in, while a third noted, “Meghan in disguise. She’d do anything to get in."
Despite the conspiracy theories, the person in question was not Meghan but rather composer Sir Karl Jenkins, as the 41-year-old stayed put in the U.S. and waited for husband Prince Harry to return from the U.K.
The Duke of Sussex was on hand to share his dad's big day despite the ongoing rift with his family. However, he quickly made an exit to the airport right after the new King and Queen were crowned. Harry seemed in good spirits during the ceremony with a smile plastered to his face as he walked in with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and sat three rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Although the red-headed royal's attendance at the coronation was a sign of respect to his father, there still seems to be a large amount of healing the relatives will have to do in order to come back together.
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell explained in a recent interview. “He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”