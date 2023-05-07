Did Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation After All?

After social media users spotted an attendee at the lavish ceremony appearing to want to go unnoticed, theories ran rampant that the former Suits actress was present for her father-in-law's big day.

“[Meghan], you’re not fooling us…” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of a scruffy man in sunglasses and a gray mustache. “That’s Meghan Markle under disguise,” a second person chimed in, while a third noted, “Meghan in disguise. She’d do anything to get in."